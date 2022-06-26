IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $134.33 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $128.19 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

