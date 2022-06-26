Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $0.29

Idle (IDLE) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Idle has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $2,923.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

STATERA (STA) traded 32,145,168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,204.54 or 0.10350976 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00144576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071113 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,209,913 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

