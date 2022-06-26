ichi.farm (ICHI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00145061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00071240 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014406 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

