Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 3,105 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 109,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
