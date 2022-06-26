Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 22,334 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 75,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.67.

