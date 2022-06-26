Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average of $140.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

