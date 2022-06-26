Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $273,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $90.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.