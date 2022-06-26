Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 36,450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 49,989 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

