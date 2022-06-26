Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.85.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE HPP opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -133.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.