Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,960 shares of company stock valued at $532,897. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,058,000 after buying an additional 54,512 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 945,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,712,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.