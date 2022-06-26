Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $53.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 134,896 shares of company stock worth $336,641. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at $12,744,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

