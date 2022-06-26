Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

