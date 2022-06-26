Holloway Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,188 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.8% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.99.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

