Holloway Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,299 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

