Holloway Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 394,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $2,174,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

