Holloway Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,567 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $13,509,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $11,852,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.07) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.