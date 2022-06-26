Holloway Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

NYSE SYK opened at $204.43 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.65 and a 200-day moving average of $249.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

