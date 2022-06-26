Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.