Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.92 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.