Holloway Wealth Management LLC Buys 31,449 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 2.4% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

NYSE UL opened at $46.25 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

