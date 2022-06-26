Head to Head Comparison: FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

FingerMotion has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FingerMotion and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -21.56% -113.39% -51.62% Grid Dynamics -3.41% 12.79% 11.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FingerMotion and Grid Dynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $22.93 million 3.36 -$4.94 million ($0.12) -15.00 Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 5.82 -$7.70 million ($0.13) -141.15

FingerMotion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FingerMotion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FingerMotion and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Grid Dynamics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.25%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats FingerMotion on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion (Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven solutions and insights for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

