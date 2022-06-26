HC Wainwright Cuts RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $50.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.00. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $61,013.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335 and sold 6,367 shares worth $140,729. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 119,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

