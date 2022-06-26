Haven Protocol Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $16.32 million and $156,406.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002708 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,269.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.22 or 0.05755776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00273031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00610588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00076893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00540303 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,331,648 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

