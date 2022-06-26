Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

