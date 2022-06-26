Grimm (GRIMM) Price Up 44.7% This Week

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Grimm coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grimm has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grimm has a total market cap of $16,781.65 and approximately $34.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00083079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

