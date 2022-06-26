Graviocoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $25.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00027787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00279816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002544 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007032 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.