Governor DAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56,174.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 108.5% against the dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $628,344.46 and approximately $56,174.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00146113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014062 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

