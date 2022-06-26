Gourmet Galaxy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $55,796.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $66,650.40 and approximately $55,796.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

