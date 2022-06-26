GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE:GMS opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 238,897 shares of company stock worth $10,390,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 93.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GMS by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,657 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in GMS by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GMS by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

