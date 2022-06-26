Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 630 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($7.72) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 600 ($7.35) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.10) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($7.59) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $664.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.