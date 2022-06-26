Ghost Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ghost has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $3.43 million and $61.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 19,828,480 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

