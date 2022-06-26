Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) versus Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Critical Comparison

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genetic Technologies and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 218.88 -$5.29 million N/A N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 82.77 -$81.05 million ($1.94) -1.42

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fusion Pharmaceuticals -4,119.85% -34.87% -32.13%

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, prostate cancer, and melanoma. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

