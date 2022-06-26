General Electric Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.4% per year over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

General Electric stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

