General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

General Electric stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

