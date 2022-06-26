GAMB Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $67,272.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.18 or 1.00046711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002781 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

