Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.58. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Equities analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

