Fuse Network Market Capitalization Achieves $5.41 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $362,118.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00144431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00070438 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

