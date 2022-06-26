Fundamenta (FMTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $59.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $43,059.31 and approximately $59.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00145019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00071245 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,548,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,324 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

