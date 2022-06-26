Function X (FX) Price Up 52.1% Over Last Week

Function X (FX) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001177 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $102.38 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.19 or 0.99850398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00039660 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023407 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.