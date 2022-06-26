Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

Function X (FX) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $120.24 million and approximately $42.83 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 95.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC.
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.93 or 0.99919044 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00040554 BTC.
  • dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004617 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001663 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023339 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000067 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

