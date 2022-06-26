Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $120.24 million and approximately $42.83 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 95.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

