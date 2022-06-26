Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $30.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $59,645,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

