Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRHLF. CIBC downgraded Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.94%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

