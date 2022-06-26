First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up approximately 1.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.70% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,266 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 621,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,733,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 297,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 286,754 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.