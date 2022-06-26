First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Holdings Lowered by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned about 0.29% of First Financial worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.67. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. First Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

