FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Insider Acquires £8,800 in Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) insider John Conoley bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($10,779.03).

John Conoley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, John Conoley bought 94,144 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,063.04 ($18,450.56).

Shares of FA opened at GBX 11.15 ($0.14) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.68. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of £20.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

