Financial Comparison: Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) & Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vickers Vantage Corp. I and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A -36.73% -0.96% Finch Therapeutics Group -448.35% -33.13% -30.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vickers Vantage Corp. I and Finch Therapeutics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vickers Vantage Corp. I N/A N/A $780,000.00 N/A N/A Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 7.03 -$58.16 million ($1.45) -1.89

Vickers Vantage Corp. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and Finch Therapeutics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vickers Vantage Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 520.44%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Vickers Vantage Corp. I.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

