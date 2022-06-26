Financial Comparison: Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) vs. The Competition

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Brookfield Renewable to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable’s peers have a beta of -1.39, indicating that their average share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Competitors 538 3273 3078 59 2.38

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion $946.00 million -58.76 Brookfield Renewable Competitors $8.89 billion $484.23 million 16.82

Brookfield Renewable’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -6.22% -2.08% -0.65% Brookfield Renewable Competitors -10.48% 7.45% 2.29%

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -206.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 64.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

