Financial Comparison: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) vs. DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

AvalonBay Communities and DigitalBridge Group are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and DigitalBridge Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 11.89 $1.00 billion $8.04 24.27 DigitalBridge Group $965.80 million 3.00 -$310.10 million ($0.71) -7.17

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AvalonBay Communities and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 7 9 0 2.56 DigitalBridge Group 0 2 2 1 2.80

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $252.41, suggesting a potential upside of 29.34%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 94.01%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 47.68% 10.31% 5.72% DigitalBridge Group -30.95% -3.79% -1.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats DigitalBridge Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge Group, Inc., structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore. For more information on DigitalBridge, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

