FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.
FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
