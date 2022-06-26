FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. FedNat has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

