FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $418.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $418.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.67.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $392.52 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $326.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

